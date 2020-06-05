LCCP WR Keshlon Jackson receives offer from Colorado

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a breakout sophomore season, the recruitment for LCCP’s Class of 2022 wide receiver Keshlon Jackson has started to pick steam. Jackson took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he picked up an offer from the University of Colorado. It’s Jackson’s fourth Power 5 offer and his first from a Pac-12 university.
Jackson made plays all over the field for the Trailblazers in 2019 totaling 876 all-purpose yards and six scores. One of those touchdowns was a school-record 97-yard kickoff return against South Beauregard.
