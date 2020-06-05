FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon ahead, but all eyes remain on Cristobal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very similar start to what we have been seeing the last couple of mornings with temperatures in the lower 70′s with partly cloudy skies.
The positive note for today is the fact we look to remain drier for this afternoon as we are watching high pressure build in and that will help to keep things a little drier. This morning we are starting out back in the lower 70′s and we can expect another afternoon in which we warm quickly as we see more sunshine and some clouds from time to time. Overall temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 50′s by lunch time and then quickly warming into upper 80′s and many locations will be at the 90 mark. We could see just a few isolated showers and storms around the area as we are still dealing with plenty of moisture and the moisture will be going no where anytime soon. As we head overnight we cool things down very slowly and start our weekend back into the lower and even a few middle 70′s. Saturday afternoon will be very similar to our Friday afternoon with highs back near 90 and just a few isolated storms. Then we begin to see a change as Tropical Depression Cristobal nears the coast.
Moving into Sunday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a few showers around, but overall not a bad start to the day. Temperatures will remain warm despite the fact we will be watching for more clouds and rain chances to be on the increase as we head into the afternoon and evening. The exact impacts are still in the air to a degree as the exact track of the storm is not certain. The system is currently situated over Mexico and the structure of the storm is remain to be seen as it has lingered and interacted with land for the last day and a half. The system will begin to move back into the Gulf of Mexico as we head into tonight and Saturday and is forecast to re-intensify into a Tropical Storm. It will be fighting wind shear as well as dry air, which will prevent it from intensifying quickly. However, showers and storms will remain a threat as we head into Sunday night and into the day on Monday before we watch the system moving north.
Showers and storms linger into Tuesday before we see the rain chances dropping and the temperatures warming once again as we will be in the lower 90′s for next week. For now there is no need to panic, but continue to watch the updates posted by the 7Stormteam throughout the day on our app as well as on air. Make sure to have a plan on things you need in case because after all we are now in hurricane season.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
