FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon ahead, but all eyes remain on Cristobal

The positive note for today is the fact we look to remain drier for this afternoon as we are watching high pressure build in and that will help to keep things a little drier. This morning we are starting out back in the lower 70′s and we can expect another afternoon in which we warm quickly as we see more sunshine and some clouds from time to time. Overall temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 50′s by lunch time and then quickly warming into upper 80′s and many locations will be at the 90 mark. We could see just a few isolated showers and storms around the area as we are still dealing with plenty of moisture and the moisture will be going no where anytime soon. As we head overnight we cool things down very slowly and start our weekend back into the lower and even a few middle 70′s. Saturday afternoon will be very similar to our Friday afternoon with highs back near 90 and just a few isolated storms. Then we begin to see a change as Tropical Depression Cristobal nears the coast.