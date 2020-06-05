FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid through Saturday, but all eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, it was warm Friday with little rain around. It will remain warm overnight with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.
Rain chances will be low again Saturday thanks to upper level high pressure building in from the west. Though a few very isolated showers or storms are possible, the chance is only 20%. Temperatures will be warm too with highs reaching the low 90s in most areas, and heat indices into the mid or upper 90s!
If you are planning anything outdoors Saturday will be nice. Rain chances will increase Sunday as Cristobal moves closer, but it is not likely to be a washout. Boating offshore probably would not be a good idea this weekend, but inland waterways should be fine until the wind picks up late Sunday.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is about to move back over the Gulf of Mexico and may strengthen somewhat as it approaches the coast of southcentral Louisiana Sunday night. There is considerable uncertainty regarding how strong Cristobal may become due to wind shear and dry air around the storm.
Wind shear will likely increase over the storm as it moves north across the Gulf, and that may help to keep Cristobal from strengthening too quickly. Though areas near the coast where it makes landfall could see winds of 40 to 60 mph depending on the strength at landfall.
Here is what I expect for SWLA as far as impacts are concerned. Winds may gust to near 40 mph in a few areas, but likely more in the 10 to 30 mph range. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible with localized spots receiving more, but the greater risk of heavy rain will likely be well to our east. Storm surge is not likely to be much of an issue with northerly winds, but tides may run a bit higher than normal at high tide. This could be more noticeable Monday as the storm moves farther inland and our winds turn somewhat southerly. With any landfalling tropical system there is a risk of isolated tornadoes, but that too is more likely on the eastern side of the storm.
At this time, I see NO reason to panic here in SWLA, but this is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. And definitely plan to follow the forecast closely this weekend, and even be prepared to act if this heads our way. Also, you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
