FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid through Saturday, but all eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal

Here is what I expect for SWLA as far as impacts are concerned. Winds may gust to near 40 mph in a few areas, but likely more in the 10 to 30 mph range. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible with localized spots receiving more, but the greater risk of heavy rain will likely be well to our east. Storm surge is not likely to be much of an issue with northerly winds, but tides may run a bit higher than normal at high tide. This could be more noticeable Monday as the storm moves farther inland and our winds turn somewhat southerly. With any landfalling tropical system there is a risk of isolated tornadoes, but that too is more likely on the eastern side of the storm.