Entergy offers Emergency Preparedness tips

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy has information on tools that are available to customers to prepare and stay up to date this hurricane season.
As Cristobal heads towards Louisiana, Entergy’s safety and preparation tips is for Louisiana residents to be prepared, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we don’t know when or where a hurricane or tropical storm may strike, Entergy’s employees throughout Louisiana remain ready to safely and quickly restore power if it heads our way—even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vice President John Hawkins said. “Entergy’s Operation: Storm Ready is a plan of continuous preparation, training and action.”
Entergy said they have additional activity due to their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which include adjusting crew staging locations and increasing the use of drones to help team members maintain social distancing. Crews are also taking additional sanitation safety protocols such as cleaning equipment and the interior of trucks, Entergy said.
“Even in the field, our crews are practicing social distancing,” Entergy said. “For their safety and yours, please stay away from their work zones.”
Entergy said restoration times may be extended, especially if there are widespread outages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While crews work to restore power during or after a storm, here are some ways to stay informed:
· Download the Entergy App: Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
· View Outages: Entergy’s website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
· Sign up for text messages: To get alerts on storm and restoration efforts, text REG to 368374.
· Entergy Storm Center: The website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
· Operation: Storm Ready Guide: A free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.
Read Entergy’s full release on emergency preparedness below:
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.