Drive-in movie theater proceeds support United Way SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Movie theaters across Louisiana opened Friday as part of Phase 2 reopening but one local organization is taking movie-watching into their own hands with a drive-in event.
Salt and Barrel is hosting a drive-in movie theater event Friday night at the Chennault Airport.
“Initially when COVID hit, everything was locked down and there was not a whole lot that you can do," co-director Adam Fontenot said. “A drive-in movie, once things let up would be something that could get people out of the house, and keep them from going too stir crazy.”
Fontenot, who remembers driving to the movies as a kid, said drive-in theaters are coming back.
"I’ve been to a few out of state markets recently, and they’re coming back. It’s just cool,” Fontenot said.
Proceeds from the tickets will go to support the United Way of SWLA.
“They’ve done a great job through the whole COVID-19, feeding tons of people, helping a lot of people out," Fontenot said. "Once we decided to do the event and move forward, they were the perfect people to pair up and do this event.”
People are expected to keep the distance.
“Just not too much congregating, kind of keep your distance, and stuff like that," Fontenot said. "Just be respectful for everyone.”
Two feature films will be shown Friday night at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.
“It will be Aladdin [at 8:30 p.m.]," Fontenot said. "It’s a more family-friendly option and then Anchorman, which will be at 10:30 p.m., more in line for adults and a good funny comedy.”
Those attending can bring their own refreshments. Tickets are $30 per car and must be pre-purchased.
To purchase the tickets, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.