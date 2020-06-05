Alliance president says money still available for financially strapped small businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -While things are looking more like before, the financial effects of the stay-at-home order will live on for many businesses. But there is help available. President of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance George Swift says there's $130 billion still in the Paycheck Protection Program.
"When this initially came out, a lot of big companies got the money, $20 million and all that and it was a disincentive for the small businesses but the money is there. So, if you need financial assistance you can go to your local bank or credit union and apply for the PPP funding," said Swift.
And he says, they have given more leeway to those have gotten PPP loans.
"You will be able now instead of an eight week window to use the funds then to repay that and to have it forgiven, they've extended it to 24 weeks or until the end of the year, whichever comes first. A lot of businesses are just reopening and so they were not able to take advantage of that so that will help. And if it's a loan and not forgivable, they can now take five years instead of two to pay it back," he said.
And as bleak as it seemed there for a while, Swift says there have still been business and industrial prospects looking at our area.
"We are meeting with them virtually online, but there are still people looking at Southwest Louisiana," said Swift.
And even though oil and gas and the LNG industry are hard hit, Swift is optimistic about recovery.
"With our industrial component and aviation components out at Chennault and all the other things we have in the area, we think we can rebound quicker than most areas," he said.
Swift advises businesses to go to the economic alliance web site for more information on help and advice available.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.