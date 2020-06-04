SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2020.
Sheldon Anthony Ceasar Sr., 46, Iowa: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
William Seth Miller, 30, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Kala Sue Regan, 54, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Darren J. Morgan Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.
Heidi Renee Savoie, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.
Precious Eddacion Obrien, 30, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Donald J. Derouen Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Michael Sylvanus Deckard, 51, Mount Enterprie, TX: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; money laundering.
Jordan Natrail Key, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.
Karly Alyce Stephen, 23, Bell City: Child endangerment.
Joshua Wayne Simms, 39, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sex offender registration; failure to comply with sex offender identification.
James A. Hollier, 43, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Marvin King, 57, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
