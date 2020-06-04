Sulphur couple’s walking journey

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - It can be easy to put off working out when there are so many other ways to occupy your time.
But one Sulphur couple is fighting that temptation and putting in the steps.
Guy Davis says, “We play golf all the time and that was kind of taken away from us, but walking helps. We probably take about three per day. We don’t do more than a mile or mile and a half per day. We try to do it every day.”
Doctors say what Guy and Meli Davis are doing is great for them.
“One of the major benefits of walking is that it’s a cardio exercise,” says Dr. Alyson Jones. “And cardio is, therefore, good for your heart. It can lower your blood pressure, they can lower your heart rate, it can help lower cholesterol. So that’s some of the main benefits of walking.”
Dr. Jones says on top of helping your heart routine walking can have a number of other benefits.
“Walking boosts your immune system, boost your mental clarity, it helps your mood, it releases endorphins, and helps you also get a better night’s sleep so that you feel altogether well rounded and in better spirits. Exercise along with a good diet can help you lose weight. It gives you so much more energy to do more things.”
And according to Meli Davis, the walks have been great for their relationship.
"I like it because we can talk to each other. Even if it’s nonsense or anything, it’s communicating. We get to look at the trees. Smell the flowers.
And she says it’s also been great for their health, “That to me is pretty comforting. We started eating a little bit more healthy. More vegetables, more salads more fruits. Which I think is what’s helped him. Walking is free and the air you breathe this free. It’s just great to be outside to listen to nature. You know it just feels wonderful.”
For anyone looking to participate in any outdoor activities, Dr. Jones says its also important to drink plenty of water, especially during the hot summer months.
