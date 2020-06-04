Sports Person of the Week - Jacques Trahan

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Jacques Trahan didn't have to look far to find inspiration to carry on the family rodeo tradition. His father Mark was a state champion in 1983 and went on to ride at McNeese.
“I couldn’t have done it without him, he knows a lot," Trahan said of his father. "I don’t know what I’d do without him.”
Jacques would have a bit of a climb to reach the same glory as his father. As a junior, he fell just shy of bringing home the state title in tie-down roping.
“I had a really good finals last year,” added Trahan. “I won the first round, second round, and short round to win the average. I thought that would do but it cut me short so I wasn’t too happy about that.”
Despite coming up short here in Louisiana, Trahan was still fortunate to showcase his abilities on a national level in Wyoming last summer to see where he measured up.
“When you go up there you can see where you’re at and where all the other kids are at,” Trahan said of competing in Wyoming last summer. “You can see if you need to step it up or what you need to do. I went last year and I had to step it up.”
And that’s exactly what Trahan did. With a short-go time of 10.8 seconds, he captured his first state title to end his high school days on top.
“I just made a good run," Trahan said. "I knew if I tied him down in twelve I would win the title and when I threw my hands up I knew I won it and it felt pretty good.”
