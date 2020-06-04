Peaceful protest and demonstration held in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As protests continue taking place all over the country over the death of George Floyd, people of all races came together in DeRidder for a peaceful protest and demonstration against racial injustice.
“When we laid down that put everything into perspective."
For 10 minutes protesters laid face down on the hot concrete in remembrance of Floyd. Just last week he was killed while being arrested in Minnesota. Held on the ground with an officers knee on his neck for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, repeatedly crying out three chilling words. “I can’t breathe.”
“We got up, he couldn’t get up. The police had to pick him up, so we could never understand the horror that he went through," Courtney Wysinger said. "We matter, that life mattered.”
Wysinger took part in the protest and the demonstration, she says the pain was excruciating.
Andre Shanks put the protest together, he says he wants people to understand what it’s like to be black in America.
“When I first watched the video, I watched it as if it was one of my close friends or one of my brothers, and I thought to myself what could I do to get him off of him?" Shanks said. "Even if he could catch a breath for 3 to 5 seconds. Every decision, every thing that I thought of would have resulted in my death.”
Emma Casanovas says she feels its important to show up and support, especially after seeing the graphic video that showed the last minutes of Floyd’s life.
“It’s not right. I find it absolutely disgusting what happened to George Floyd especially," Casanovas said. "Cause he had been screaming, he had been begging for the police to get up, which he never did.”
Another protester, Jack Petersen, says now is the time for our country to come together for a change.
“Men and women have fought overseas and died for us to be able to fight this battle on our home turf, and the only way we can stand is united.”
