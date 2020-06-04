FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain the next few days, but all eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal

At this time, I see NO reason to panic here in SWLA, but this is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. And definitely plan to follow the forecast closely this weekend, and even be prepared to act if this heads our way. Also, you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants. I think Friday will be the day that we will know more on what impacts may be felt…