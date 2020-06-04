FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms, but all eyes remain on the Cristobal

All eyes then begin to turn to the weekend in which we are watching the tropics to see exactly what happens with Tropical Storm Cristobal. AS of now Saturday looks to be the better of the two days as we start off dry, but very humid as we are continuing to see southerly flow bringing in deep tropical moisture. Highs remain near 90 for the afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms around. Into Sunday that is when we look to see some of the effects from the system mainly later in the afternoon and into the evening, We will see rain beginning to increase and some could be heavy at times, but the exact amount we see is going to depend on the track of the storm. With the current forecast we would be on the western side of the storm, which is usually the drier of the two sides and the better side if there is a good side. We still could see several inches of rain and gusty winds at times, but it will be dependent on how organized the storm gets. Current forecast move it back over the Gulf waters Friday morning and then racing off to the north.