FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms, but all eyes remain on the Cristobal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another morning very similar to the last couple with temperatures in the lower 70′s for our lows with some clouds around to start the day.
As we move through the morning much like yesterday we will watch for the clouds to break and allow sunshine to filter through and help us to warm up. Temperatures will be warm once again for our afternoon with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90, with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms popping up like our Wednesday afternoon. The chance for showers and storms will continue through the evening before we loose the daytime heating and they begin to taper off. We could see heavy rain with these storms as well as gusty winds and even some hail as we saw with the storms for Wednesday afternoon. We dry out once again overnight and start off our Friday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s. Highs will once again be near the 90 mark as we see more sunshine throughout the afternoon with isolated showers and storms arriving for the afternoon.
All eyes then begin to turn to the weekend in which we are watching the tropics to see exactly what happens with Tropical Storm Cristobal. AS of now Saturday looks to be the better of the two days as we start off dry, but very humid as we are continuing to see southerly flow bringing in deep tropical moisture. Highs remain near 90 for the afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms around. Into Sunday that is when we look to see some of the effects from the system mainly later in the afternoon and into the evening, We will see rain beginning to increase and some could be heavy at times, but the exact amount we see is going to depend on the track of the storm. With the current forecast we would be on the western side of the storm, which is usually the drier of the two sides and the better side if there is a good side. We still could see several inches of rain and gusty winds at times, but it will be dependent on how organized the storm gets. Current forecast move it back over the Gulf waters Friday morning and then racing off to the north.
For now continue to watch the forecast here on KPLC 7News as well as on our weather app for the latest updates. Also have a plan in place should we need to act and get some supplies as the storm gets closer. Into next week we see the rain continuing through Tuesday, before we see more isolated showers into Wednesday and then we dry things out late next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.