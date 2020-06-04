First Alert: As of 4 p.m. Cristobal remains over land and very disorganized, will move over the Gulf late Friday

Wind shear will likely be an issue as the storm moves north across the Gulf of Mexico, and wind shear would keep it weaker. However, the water is warm and that could allow it to strengthen quickly. At this time none of the models are showing a major storm, so that is good; but remember models do not forecast the intensity as well anyway. It is also worth noting now that some models show little strengthening occurring once it moves north. So, it is possible that a very weak system will have a difficult time reorganizing at all.