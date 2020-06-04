First Alert: As of 4 p.m. Cristobal remains over land and very disorganized, will move over the Gulf late Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cristobal remains over land and will remain disorganized until it moves back over the Gulf late Friday.
Current winds are 35 mph with higher gusts up to 45 mph. It is currently moving to the east-southeast a 3 mph and will be making a more easterly and then northerly track heading into Friday.
This system will remain over land through at least Friday afternoon, and that means it will continue to slowly weaken as well as produce catastrophic flooding.
Cristobal or whatever is left of it will be pulled northward Friday and will move back over Gulf of Mexico where it may begin to strengthen again.
It looks more and more likely that someone along the Gulf coast will have impacts from this as early as Sunday. But unfortunately the storm could be anywhere from Texas to Mississippi. Louisiana is right in the middle of the forecast cone, so we do need to take this seriously. But there is no need to panic just yet, we still have another day to see how this plays out.
Wind shear will likely be an issue as the storm moves north across the Gulf of Mexico, and wind shear would keep it weaker. However, the water is warm and that could allow it to strengthen quickly. At this time none of the models are showing a major storm, so that is good; but remember models do not forecast the intensity as well anyway. It is also worth noting now that some models show little strengthening occurring once it moves north. So, it is possible that a very weak system will have a difficult time reorganizing at all.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until landfall especially since this is a weaker storm. We are monitoring the situation closely and should be able give you a better idea of impacts Friday, as of now there is too much uncertainty to get too specific just yet. But I also expect a tropical storm watch will be issued for portions of Louisiana either Thursday night or Friday morning.
This is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. Also you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
