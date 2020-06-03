Teacher makes blooper reel for students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - School may be out but that won’t stop teachers from sharing a good lesson.
That’s why one 4th grade teacher at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School made a blooper reel of her experience during the last hectic quarter of school.
“So we were able to do Google meet for our classrooms daily, then we transitioned to online learning that Monday after the schools shut down. It took a lot of practice to record out loud and just talk to myself," said Gage Gardner. “I like to keep my classroom creative in school normally so I wanted to make sure the students were still engaged and doing fun activities even at home. Me doing different things was the way I could do that.”
And her creative lessons didn’t confine themselves to her home, “On Earth Day I decided to read our book in a kayak. The book ended up getting soaked in the first few seconds so I was having to flip through the pages and they were stuck together.”
But the videos had a message behind them that Gardner says is just as important as the lessons she was teaching, "I made that video mainly for my students. Just to show them, just like in their regular classroom, there’s always mistakes being made by everyone and it was just kind of a fun way to show them the process I have been through and to see just some of my mishaps I had made along the way.
