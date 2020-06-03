SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2020.
Michelle Ann Fontenot, 48, Iowa: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Hunter B. Tomme, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal neglect of a family; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin William Richey, 39, Starks: Aggravated crimes against nature; instate detainer.
Ernest James Hudson Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Wilbert Lee Greene III, 44, Opelousas: Probation detainer (5 charges).
Brittney Sue Woodcock, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua James Wimberly, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Bruce Donald Deboest, 69, Lake Charles: Sexual battery (2 charges).
Martanez Fitzgerald Talik Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Theft of $25,000 or more; unlawful publicizing of criminal activity; racketeering; bank fraud.
Trentin Devangelo Ferguson, 31, Mobile, AL: Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; sale, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
