Supporting locally owned black businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To be an entrepreneur and a business owner is no easy feat, but supporting businesses and what they stand for has never meant so much, especially now. Supporting local black-owned businesses can not only have an impact on the movement but also the Southwest Louisiana community as a whole.
As a young black entrepreneur, Tammy Guillory, owner of Tammy’s Creations Hair Salon and Hair Loss Treatment Center, explained she faced her own struggles when starting her business.
“In the beginning, I can remember we had purchased some land where we thought we were going to build it at that time and that’s where I wanted my salon to be," Guillory said. "It was the neighborhood I grew up in and I can remember this older guy telling me that ‘have you done any background in that area and will a business even prosper in that area?’ You know I never thought about that, but it was like he had shot me down.”
Even president of Ball’s Cajun Foods which also operates Ball’s Fried Chick-N, Reginald Ball Jr. faced struggles when making a platform for his products to speak for themselves.
“Without something to promote, and it costs money to promote, it leaves you kind of behind the curve," Ball said. "I’m not the only one. I’m sure that if you interview any other black people that are in business, they would tell you the same thing because no one has unlimited money where you can catch companies that come on the market but they have tons of money to advertise and that’s what it is.”
Larry Robinson, founder of Black Business Honors, helps black entrepreneurs by providing resources. Currently Robinson is compiling a directory of black-owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana.
“We have people who travel outside of the city looking for specific things that only black people can do, and so that’s one reason why to have it too, but even here in the community to let people know that there are options,” Robinson said.
The directory, which will include both Ball’s Cajun Foods and Tammy’s Creations Hair Salon, is a way, Guillory said, locally supports the Black Lives Matter movement happening across the nation.
“Supporting me supports the movement because I support the movement,” Guillory said. “I support the movement physically, emotionally, and at times financially through different types of things that I do.”
Supporting local black-owned business is something Robinson hopes is a continued effort from the community rather than a one-time thing.
“I don’t want people to just take this moment right now, because you see it on Facebook. People looking for black-owned business to support and that’s great, but don’t let just this be a seasonal thing, of ‘we’re doing it right now because of what’s happening in the world today,'" Robinson said. “Don’t do that. If you’re going to do it, let it be sincere and genuine and have a heart for people, not just...we’re people, I don’t know, no other way to say it.”
If you’re a black-owned business wanting to be a part of the directory, click HERE.
For Tammy’s Creations Hair Salon and Hair Loss Treatment Center, click HERE.
For Ball’s Cajun Foods, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.