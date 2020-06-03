St. Jude Dream Home 2020 comes together

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The ten days after 16-year-old Emily got diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia would be important to her survival.
People with her cancer typically pass away within the first five to ten days of diagnosis, and Emily was on Day 3 when she got to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
While flying from Louisiana, Emily cried but she said her tears were for a different reason.
“I was crying, like I was inconsolable, and they told me, they said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re okay, you’re gonna be okay,’ and I looked up at them while they were wheeling me into the doors of St. Jude and I said, ‘No, I’m not crying because I’m scared,’” Emily said. “I’m crying because I’m at St. Jude and know that that means I’m going to be okay.”
St. Jude’s mission is to fight against childhood cancer without leaving families the financial burden. When a child is admitted to St. Jude, expenses for treatment, travel, housing or food is all covered.
For the third year, Lake Charles is helping in the fight against childhood cancer with the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Though not complete, this year’s home on Nikal Drive is built by Salvador Custom Homes.
Kristian Salvador said the St. Jude Dream Home 2020 has a style she thinks a lot of the ladies in Lake Charles would take a liking to in particular.
“It’s gonna have a very calming feel to it,” Salvador said. "There’s going to be beautiful neutral colors everywhere with lots of pops of color on different types of cabinetry, woodwork. The home will also feature beautiful golden plumbing fixtures as well as lighting, so I think a lot of people are going to be excited for this one.”
Building the home was meaningful for Salvador, who said was made possible by help from local sponsors.
“Whenever we’re talking to different subcontractors in the area and trying to get everybody on board to help donate and sponsor with the St. Jude home, you know it’s kinda like we do this every day, but this is for something bigger than ourselves," Salvador said.
More than 5,000 tickets were sold on Wednesday, less than 4,000 tickets remain. Buying a ticket may give you a chance to win the home or other prizes, but your generosity is something Emily says goes a long way. Now 20, Emily is cancer-free.
“When people make a donation to St. Jude, you aren’t just impacting one child or one family, you are investing in a hospital and researchers and doctors and nurses who are curing children today of their cancer," Emily said. "And one day they will make sure that no child dies in the dawn of life and that’s a quote from our founder, Danny Thomas.”
Emily said there’s value in the simplest acts of kindness.
“A lot of times, we can feel powerless or we feel like we don’t contribute a lot but it’s even the smallest things that make such a big difference to people," Emily said.
The winner of the Dream Home and other prizes will be announced on September 20.
