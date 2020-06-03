Peaceful protest planned in DeRidder

DeRidder is a city that supports one another when we are hurting and in need, and these days are no exception.The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota has been on the hearts and minds of Americans everywhere and at home.I pray for Floyd’s family, Minnesotans, our nation, state and community.I hear — and join — the voices calling for equality and unity.There is work to be done in communities around the country to fight injustice and for more inclusivity.I support tackling that work and building these bridges together — with open dialogue and through peaceful, constructive measures.There is no place for hate here.