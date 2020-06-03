Peaceful protest planned in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A peaceful protest is planned today at Flag Plaza in DeRidder.
The protest of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police is at 3 p.m. Flag Plaza, across from City Hall.
Organizers are urging that, like other protests in Southwest Louisiana have been, this one be peaceful.
Organizers say attendees should wear a mask and are also suggesting bringing a blanket, since part of the protest will be a demonstration against Floyd’s death and may involve laying on the concrete.
Read the full statement from Mayor Misty Clanton:
DeRidder is a city that supports one another when we are hurting and in need, and these days are no exception.The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota has been on the hearts and minds of Americans everywhere and at home.I pray for Floyd’s family, Minnesotans, our nation, state and community.I hear — and join — the voices calling for equality and unity.There is work to be done in communities around the country to fight injustice and for more inclusivity.I support tackling that work and building these bridges together — with open dialogue and through peaceful, constructive measures.There is no place for hate here.
