Outfielder Dylan Crews chooses LSU over MLB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri and the Tigers received some really good news Wednesday, June 3.
Outfielder Dylan Crews, projected to perhaps be a first-round selection in next week’s Major League Baseball draft, announced he will attend LSU after all.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Lake Mary High School in Florida played for Team USA and has been named an All-American by numerous media outlets.
“It’s been a dream of mine to get on campus and play for a great program in front of the best fans in the country,” said Crews.
He appeared in seven games with Team USA, starting three of those. He finished with three hits, including a two-run home run. He also scored five runs during the tournament.
