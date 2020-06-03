Lake Area selected as host sites for LHSAA boys’ basketball, softball and baseball state championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA executive committee met for a 90-minute Zoom meeting Wednesday that focused on summer practice rules, possible violations on the coronavirus practice ban and championship venues.
The biggest news for the Lake Area focused on the LHSAA tournament sites for the upcoming school year. Sulphur, once again, retains the baseball and softball championships. Both tournaments were supposed to be played in Sulphur in 2020 before they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the boys’ basketball championship is returning to Lake Charles for two years. The boys’ Marsh Madness tournament was completed in a near-empty Burton Coliseum this year.
The girls’ tournament will leave Lake Charles after just one season.
With the three championships returning, that makes five state championships in the Lake Area (softball, swimming).
Eric Zartler, sales director at Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau weighed in on the news on Twitter.
The venues are for the non-select brackets only.
DeRidder principal back in action
According to a report from Robin Fambrough of The Advocate, DeRidder principal, Harry Hooker, was a part of the executive committee meeting for the first time since he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
