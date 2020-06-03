First Alert: Tropical Storm Cristobal weakening now that it is over land

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall over Mexico Wednesday morning and will remain over land through at least Thursday.
Current winds are 50 mph with higher gusts. It is slowly moving to the southeast at 3 mph and is expected to slowly turn east then north through Friday.
This system will remain over land through at least Thursday, and that means it will continue to slowly weaken as well as produce catastrophic flooding.
Cristobal or whatever is left of it will be pulled northward Friday and will move back over Gulf of Mexico where it may begin to strengthen again.
It looks more and more likely that someone along the Gulf coast will have impacts from this as early as Sunday. But unfortunately the storm could be anywhere from Texas to Florida. Louisiana is right in the middle of the forecast cone, so we do need to take this seriously. But there is no need to panic just yet, we still have another day or two to see how this plays out.
Wind shear could be an issue as the storm moves north across the Gulf of Mexico, and wind shear would keep it weaker. However, the water is warm and that could allow it to strengthen quickly. At this time none of the models are showing a major storm, so that is good; but remember models do not forecast the intensity as well anyway. It is also worth noting now that some models show little strengthening occurring once it moves north. So, it is possible that a very weak system will have a difficult time reorganizing at all.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until the larger weather picture becomes clearer. We are monitoring the situation closely and if we see anything that looks like a true threat to SWLA we will let you know. For now just continue to check back with us for updates and don’t focus on the worst-case scenarios that some are posting on social media.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will be doing a live update on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. You view that anytime by following his page here: https://www.facebook.com/Wade.Hampton.KPLC
This is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. Also you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.