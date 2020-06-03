FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather for now, but all eyes are on Tropical Storm Cristobal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, we had more showers and storms develop today. These will continue at least through sunset but should begin to clear afterwards as we lose the daytime heating. It will remain warm overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.
Rain chances will remain at 40% with mostly afternoon showers and storms possible Thursday, this is typical for this time of year. Temperatures will also be near normal with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will be high too, so it will feel even warmer with heat indices reaching the low to mid 90s each afternoon especially in areas that do not see rain.
The forecast for the weekend and early next week is still very uncertain and that is due to the possibility of a tropical system being near our area. Tropical Storm Cristobal is currently located inland over Mexico and will continue to weaken.
Cristobal, or whatever is left of it, is expected to move northward by Friday; and once back out over the Gulf it will likely strengthen. But how much of the storm is left by then will dictate how quick it can strengthen. A more disorganized storm will take longer than a more organized system would. And unfortunately we will just have to wait and see what happens Friday.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until the larger weather picture becomes clearer. We are monitoring the situation closely and we will keep you updated. As of today, the odds of someone along the Gulf coast seeing a tropical system are increasing, but there is more uncertainty than normal right now.
Wind shear will likely increase over the storm once it moves over the Gulf, and that may help to keep Cristobal from strengthening too quickly. Though areas near the coast where it makes landfall could see winds of 40 to 60 mph depending on the strength at landfall. Again, that is very uncertain at this time!
At this time, I see NO reason to panic here in SWLA, but this is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. And definitely plan to follow the forecast closely this weekend, and even be prepared to act if this heads our way. Also, you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants. I think Friday will be the day that we will know more on what impacts may be felt…
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
