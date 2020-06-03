FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some afternoon storms, while keeping an eye on the tropics

As we head into the second half of the weekend all eyes will be turning towards the tropics as we await to see what happens with Tropical Storm Cristobal and the impacts it could potentially have on Southwest Louisiana. As of now the storm is still in the Bay of Campeche with 60 mph winds and moving slowly off towards the south. It will continue to remain there through Thursday before the system or a piece of the system begins to move northward. This is what we will have to watch as it’s forecast to reorganize and move towards the Gulf Coast. As of now there is no need to panic as we still have time to watch and see what happens. Regardless the threat would still be the same with some locally heavy rain. For now continue to watch KPLC 7News and our weather app for the latest updates. Also go ahead and have a plan in place should we need to get supplies.