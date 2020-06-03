FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some afternoon storms, while keeping an eye on the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to another warm start this morning with temperatures in the lower and middle 70′s. You will also notice the humidity is back as we are feeling very tropical and this will be the case as we head through the rest of this week and into the weekend.
We start off dry this morning with temperatures starting out int he lower to middle 70′s across the area, and much like what we have seen the last couple of days we warm thing sup quickly. We look to reach the middle and upper 80′s once again for the afternoon as we see a mixture of sun and clouds . As we head towards lunchtime and especially into the afternoon we will watch for showers and storms to begin to pop up and these will continue through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, thunder and lighting with some gusty winds will be possible, but the overall severe threat remains low. For the rest of this week we will continue to see the chance of afternoon storms popping up as we are turning to an unsettled pattern much like what we would see during the summer time. Highs in the afternoon will continue to be in the upper 80′s to near 90 through Saturday.
As we head into the second half of the weekend all eyes will be turning towards the tropics as we await to see what happens with Tropical Storm Cristobal and the impacts it could potentially have on Southwest Louisiana. As of now the storm is still in the Bay of Campeche with 60 mph winds and moving slowly off towards the south. It will continue to remain there through Thursday before the system or a piece of the system begins to move northward. This is what we will have to watch as it’s forecast to reorganize and move towards the Gulf Coast. As of now there is no need to panic as we still have time to watch and see what happens. Regardless the threat would still be the same with some locally heavy rain. For now continue to watch KPLC 7News and our weather app for the latest updates. Also go ahead and have a plan in place should we need to get supplies.
Rain chances last through the early portion of next week before we begin to see the rain chances slowly dropping into the middle of next week. Temperatures begin to warm as well as we look to climb back into the upper 80′s to near 90.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.