African American Catholics condemn Floyd killing and call for social justice

“Peter Claver was actually a Spanish priest, who was actually a minister to 300,000 slaves in Spain. He was a priest of well-to-do status, I mean, he was a well-to-do person in that nation. And he still came out and administered health and spiritual enrichment to slaves. Being an African American organization, we look to what he did back then, and we have our motto: we want to speak to people with our hands before we speak to them with our lips. So, we can talk about change, but we want to be out there to help someone physically,” said Sassau..