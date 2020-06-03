African American Catholics condemn Floyd killing and call for social justice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The world's largest organization of African American Catholics is calling on those who protect and serve to live by that motto.
In response to the death of George Floyd, they are spreading their message nationwide.
An ad appeared in the American Press of Lake Charles, along with other newspapers across the country, to reveal the official statement of the Knights of Peter Claver, condemning Floyd’s death and offering prayers for healing.
The fraternal organization also calls upon police to carry out their motto to “protect and serve.”
Ricky Sassau of Houston is the group’s national social media advisor.
"You shouldn’t have a fear to call the police to help you, if you may be killed making that call. We want them to feel what we’re feeling, understand what we’re feeling because when you protect and serve you protect all people and serve all citizens.
St. Peter Claver was a 17th century priest, who ministered to people from Africa who were enslaved. Even after several hundred years, his actions still inspire.
“Peter Claver was actually a Spanish priest, who was actually a minister to 300,000 slaves in Spain. He was a priest of well-to-do status, I mean, he was a well-to-do person in that nation. And he still came out and administered health and spiritual enrichment to slaves. Being an African American organization, we look to what he did back then, and we have our motto: we want to speak to people with our hands before we speak to them with our lips. So, we can talk about change, but we want to be out there to help someone physically,” said Sassau..
The Knights of Peter Claver say the anger, emotions and outrage must be followed by effective solutions to penalize murderous actions and prevent them in the future.
To read the full statement click here. Catholic bishops have also issued a statement calling for people of good conscience to never turn a blind eye such atrocities.
