Thoughts on making meaningful change in healing the race divide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Our country has been in crisis since the killing of George Floyd. But what happens after the protests end?
What can be done to encourage meaningful change that results in peace and understanding?
After Floyd died at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, Eric Doshier of Lake Charles felt compelled to call each of his three adult sons:
“Basically I just called them, and I was in tears when I was talking to them, and I was just asking them to please be careful. Be mindful of what they’re doing and where they’re going, how they go, because they had to get back home. And that really hurt me to have to do that because I knew for certain every father in this country wasn’t having to do that that morning,” said Doshier.
Doshier says those who want positive change should first, admit there’s a problem:
“Change actually needs to start with who you see when you look in the mirror every morning. If you wake up and you have malice in your heart and you have hatred in your heart, I don’t care what law there is, it’s not going to change anything. We have to take accountability for our own actions and decide, ‘I’m going to be a better person today than I was yesterday,’” said Doshier.
Attorney Michael McHale attended a community meeting last year aimed at better understanding the racial divide. He thinsk that improving understanding is key.
“I can’t speak for the black experience because I’m not a black man. It’s like, I can blindfold myself for a day and I might have an idea what it’s like to be blind, but I don’t know what it’s like to be blind, because I can always take that blindfold off and see,” he said.
McHale suggests one way get a different perspective.
“If you have a friend of another race, invite them to dinner at your house. Go to dinner at their house. Get to know them. I think that we’ve gotten to a point in our society where we’re so afraid to even talk about these things, and if we can’t talk about them, they’re never going to get better. We need to learn to, I think we need to kind of walk a mile in the other persons shoes to try to see things from the other person’s point of view,” he said.
McHale says extending rights and fairness to others does take away what someone has.
“It’s kind of like love. It’s not like you only have so much love. The more love there is, the better it is for everybody. And just because you give somebody love doesn’t mean you get less. You actually wind up having more,” he said.
Both men hope others will seize the chance to effect change that might help.
“If you want to make things better, we have to be better. It’s just as simple as that,” said Doshier.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.