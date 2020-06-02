SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2020.
Allen Cleveland Gary, 39, Fort Myers, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; conspiracy.
Brittany Dionne Watson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Derek John Lowell Savoie, 38, DeQuincy: Harrasment.
Dekeinen Untae Stewart, 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Brian Phillip Victorian, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions (2 charges); contempt of court (6 charges); second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
James Earl Williams, 30, Cape Coral, FL: Following vehicles; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; money laundering; operation of a vehicle with a suspended license.
Christopher Shawn Marcantel, 43, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal conspiracy; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle James Ward, 22, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michial Wayne Fontenot III, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
William Douglas Johnson II, 25, Manchester, NJ: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; fist offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.
Ozie Carl Davis IV, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
