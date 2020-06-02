Sulphur high-speed pursuit ends in Lafayette

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An Alabama man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that started in Sulphur and ended in Lafayette, according to Sulphur Police.
Capt. Jason Gully says officers attempted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation that resulted in the pursuit around 6:07 p.m. on June 1, 2020.
The driver, who was later identified as Trentin D. Ferguson, of Alabama, refused to pull over and began to increase his speed until he was going over 100 miles per hour.
The pursuit continued onto I-210 and then into Lake Charles where Ferguson exited onto Enterprise Blvd. where he traveled along Prien Lake Rd. until he got back on to I-210.
Ferguson then moved onto I-10 eastbound where he continuously passed on the shoulder of the interstate. Authorities deployed spike strips at various locations but Ferguson was able to avoid them until he passed the exit for Scott and Cankton.
The pursuit continued after Ferguson struck the spike strip until he ran off the road in Lafayette where he exited his vehicle and tried to escape on foot. Ferguson was caught and taken into custody at 7:12 p.m.
After being booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail, Ferguson was transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for speeding, aggravated flight, possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and driving with a suspended license.
Authorities also learned that Ferguson was on parole for robbery out of Alabama.
Additional charges are pending for Ferguson from other agencies that were involved in the pursuit.
The Sulphur Police Department says it would like to thank Louisiana State Police Troop D and Troop I, the Lake Charles Police Department, the Lafayette Police Department, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.
