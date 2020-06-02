Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in Hwy 90 shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A third individual has been arrested following a shooting at a graduation party last month that left several people injured, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred at a business on Hwy 90 on May 25, 2020.
Four people are accused of being involved in a shooting where 200 unsupervised teenagers where holding a graduation party. Several victims at the party were found with non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. And two people suffered minor injuries during the panic that ensued after the shooting began.
Mary M. Brignac, 23, and Devin L. Levier, 17, were arrested following the incident with Levier being transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting.
After further investigation detectives learned that gunfire had occurred outside the building after the shooting had begun inside. Surveillance cameras in the area captured a car traveling westbound on Hwy 90 when a flash from a muzzle was seen coming from inside the car directed at a group of people standing by the building as the car drove past.
Detectives say they were able to identify the car and executed a search warrant on it on May 30, 2020.
Authorities believe that Abram I. Landry, 19, of Lake Charles, was the driver of the car during the time of the shooting and found a semi-automatic assault rifle with a 30 round magazine as well as a semi-automatic pistol in his home during their search.
Landry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of a weapon while committing a violent crime.
Judge Sharon Wilson has set Landry’s bond at $75,000.
In addition to this, authorities also learned that Landry had a $101,500 active warrant for his arrest for domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated property damage, aggravated assault with a firearm, and simple battery.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
