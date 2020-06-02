Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson releases statement on death of George Floyd

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson released a statement Monday on the death of George Floyd.
In her statement, Benson says,
“One week ago today, George Floyd was tragically and senselessly murdered. Anger, sadness and protest followed throughout our nation in response to this unjust murder. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd.
There are no written words, nor the timing of those words that can properly honor the life of George Floyd. We stand against police brutality in any form. Statements are words; unified action towards a solution is what needs to come from this now.
Both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations take a tremendous amount of pride in working with our players and community leaders to impact meaningful change.”
Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May. Monday, a coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation.
Video surfaced of the arrest shortly after showing Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he is lying on the ground.
Chavin and three other officers involved in the incident were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was later arrested and charged with Third Degree Murder.
Floyd’s death has since sparked numerous protests around the country and the world calling for an end to police violence.
