Peaceful protesters march down Ryan St. in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - People of Lake Charles and some of the surrounding areas came together Tuesday night to peacefully protest against the widely covered death of George Floyd, as well as police brutality against black people in America.
Anthony Winn, one of the protest organizers says the march was necessary to bring our community together.
“We see so much division, and this was the perfect idea to bring everyone together for a right cause,” Winn said.
Hundreds of people, young and old, of all different races met at Millennium Park before marching to the courthouse for a protest. Ten the crowd marched again for two miles down Ryan street.
Haley Johnson says she participates to show her solidarity against racism.
“As a white person, for me personally, I’m trying to use my white privilege to help this movement go, and to protect black people who are oppressed by police officers," Johnson said. "And we’re talking about the bad police officers, not the good ones. Cause we know there are good police officers out there.”
Love, unity and peace was the goal for organizers, a goal many involved will say was met.
Another protester, Keelain Smith, calling for the younger generation to speak up for what is right.
“It’s up to us, the people the young people," Smith said. "All these beautiful young people you see out here to use our voice and to speak, cause if not who. If not us then who?”
“In no other profession can a person take a life, with the maximum sentence of losing their job. This is what we want to change,” said one protester speaking in front of the court house.
Lois Malvo says enough black names are already being said, and she wants to see a change.
“We are losing too many people because of racism and it has to come to an end,” Malvo said.
Winn says it was heartwarming to be able to pull of a peaceful protest of this size. He says he’s happy the people of Southwest Louisiana are showing up for one another.
“Doesn’t matter what you are. Black, white, gay, straight uh we’re all together for one cause," Winn said. "Black lives matter, for all lives to matter.”
