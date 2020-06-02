Hundreds march down Ryan Street protesting racial inequality

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hundreds of people marched down Ryan Street Tuesday night to protest racial inequality.
The peaceful march began and the Calcasieu courthouse then traveled down Ryan Street.
Protests have been held around the world after the 46-year-old Floyd died while being arrested in Minneapolis on May 25. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in his death.
At the courthouse, protesters chanted George Floyd’s name, then held a moment of silence for him.
The group then marched down Ryan Street to Market Basket, chanting, at different times, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” “No justice, no peace,” and “I can’t breathe.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.