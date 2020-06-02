Head of La. Gaming Control Board ousted

"I am equally disappointed that Walt Leger was not confirmed as the chair of the Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, especially as Walt has been a key partner in the Fair Share negotiations with the City of New Orleans and as the state has operated a medical monitoring unit at the Convention Center. Walt has a passion for New Orleans and years of experience in the Legislature. He is an asset to the City and to the board and it is troubling that he was not confirmed.