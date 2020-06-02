First Alert: Tropical Storm Cristobal a little stronger near the coast of Mexico

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Bay of Campeche. At this time it poses no threat to SWLA, but we will have to watch to see what happens with it by this weekend into early next week.
Current winds are 50 mph with gust up to 65 mph. The movement is slowly moving to the south at 1 mph and is currently just off the coast of southern Mexico.
First scenario is that it meanders around the Bay of Campeche and eventually moves inland over southern Mexico then dissipates. This is the best scenario.
Second scenario is that it does not move inland and eventually moves north over the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Some models do show this playing out.
A third scenario is a blend of the previous two above, and is the one that is more likely to play out. It shows the storm dissipating over Mexico, but a piece of energy moving north over the Gulf. This piece could develop into a separate tropical system and could threaten areas of the Gulf coast by late this weekend into next week.
This system will remain over the Bay of Campeche through at least Thursday, and that is regardless of whether or not it moves inland and weakens. What happens to it by this weekend is still up for serious debate.
The reason for the uncertainty is due to the way the upper level winds will be over the next 5 to 7 days. It looks likely that our area will be in between two large upper level low pressure systems centered along the west and east coast of the United States. This will leave a weakness over the central United States and that will likely allow Christobal to move northward by the end of the week into the weekend.
It looks more and more likely that someone along the Gulf coast will have impacts from this as early as Sunday. But unfortunately the storm could be anywhere from Texas to Florida. Louisiana is right in the middle of the forecast cone, so we do need to take this seriously. But there is no need to panic just yet, we still have another day or two to see how this plays out.
And as difficult as the track forecast is, the intensity forecast is even more difficult! Wind shear could be an issue as the storm moves north across the Gulf of Mexico, and wind shear would keep it weaker. However, the water is warm and that could allow it to strengthen quickly. At this time none of the models are showing a major storm, so that is good; but remember models do not forecast the intensity as well anyway.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until the larger weather picture becomes clearer. We are monitoring the situation closely and if we see anything that looks like a true threat to SWLA we will let you know. For now just continue to check back with us for updates and don’t focus on the worst-case scenarios that some are posting on social media.
This is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. Also you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
