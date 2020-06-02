FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing, also watching Tropical Storm Christobal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Once again we saw a mixture of sun and clouds with just a few showers Tuesday. It will remain warm overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.
Rain chances will increase to 40% with mostly afternoon showers and storms possible each day, this is typical for this time of year. Temperatures will also be near normal with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will be high too, so it will feel even warmer with heat indices reaching the low to mid 90s each afternoon especially in areas that do not see rain.
The forecast for the weekend and early next week is very uncertain and that is due to the possibility of a tropical system being near our area. Tropical Storm Christobal is currently located over the Bay of Campeche and is likely to remain in that area for the next 2-3 days and not move much. What happens to it by this weekend is seriously in doubt with models spread from it moving north toward the central Gulf coast to it dissipating over Mexico.
Christobal, or whatever is left of it, may move northward by the weekend; then it may be forced to turn west or east. That turn could occur if high pressure builds north of the storm as several computer models are indicating. Unfortunately, we will have to wait and see how things progress over the next 3 to 5 days.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until the larger weather picture becomes clearer. We are monitoring the situation closely and we will keep you updated. As of today, I’d say the odds of someone along the Gulf coast seeing a tropical system are higher, but there is more uncertainty than normal right now.
At this time, I see NO reason to panic here in SWLA, but this is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. And definitely plan to follow the forecast closely this weekend, and even be prepared to act if this heads our way. Also, you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
