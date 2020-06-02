FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, rain chances on the increase tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A partly cloudy start to our Tuesday as we are watching clouds move in from the south with temperatures warm once again. We are starting out in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s again and morning temperatures will slowly be warming through the rest of the week.
We are shaping up to see a very similar day to what we did on our Monday, where we saw a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with rain chances remaining low. Temperatures begin to warm as we move into mid-morning and will be climbing throughout the day as we look to reach the upper 80′s to near 90 this afternoon. Overall the rain chances remain low today with just an isolated shower possible with the best chance of seeing a shower along the coastline. The better chance of rain looks to come as we head into Wednesday as we see moisture increasing once again with the return of southerly flow. For our Wednesday we look to start off dry, with clouds and rain increasing through the afternoon giving way to our typical afternoon thunderstorms we see during the summer. Highs staying very steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 through the rest of the week.
As we push into late week we see rain and storm chances each day as we see daytime heating coupled with moisture coming off the gulf providing our daily thunderstorm chances during the afternoon. We aren’t looking at a washout for any day through Sunday, but if you have any outdoor plans you may want to have an alternative in case one of the thunderstorms move over during the afternoon. Temperatures stay warm as we are close to 90 each afternoon starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. As we get into the weekend this is where things become a little more interesting as we are watching the tropics.
As of now, there is no need to panic as there is no imminent threat to Southwest Louisiana over the next several days as the system is down in the Bay of Campeche. As we move closer to the weekend, models have the system moving northward and possibly impacting areas along the Gulf Coast. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where the exact track of the system will be, but there is a possibility we could see increased moisture and rain around the area. For now, continue to follow the KPLC 7Stormteam and we will be providing the latest updates as we get them.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
