FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, rain chances on the increase tomorrow

We are shaping up to see a very similar day to what we did on our Monday, where we saw a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with rain chances remaining low. Temperatures begin to warm as we move into mid-morning and will be climbing throughout the day as we look to reach the upper 80′s to near 90 this afternoon. Overall the rain chances remain low today with just an isolated shower possible with the best chance of seeing a shower along the coastline. The better chance of rain looks to come as we head into Wednesday as we see moisture increasing once again with the return of southerly flow. For our Wednesday we look to start off dry, with clouds and rain increasing through the afternoon giving way to our typical afternoon thunderstorms we see during the summer. Highs staying very steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 through the rest of the week.