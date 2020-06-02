Emmanuel Tommy joins Cowboy Basketball as Director or Operations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Cowboys basketball head coach Heath Schroyer has announced the hiring of Emmanuel Tommy as the program’s new Director of Basketball Operations.
A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan with 13 years of coaching experience, Tommy comes to McNeese from the University of South Alabama where he spent the 2019-20 season as the program’s Director of Recruiting/Assistant Operations. That season saw the Jaguars post a 20-12 record, winning its final eight before the season came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marked the first 20-win season for South Alabama in more than a decade.
“I’m really excited to add Coach Tommy to our staff,” said Schroyer. “Emmanuel is a man who has great work ethic and is extremely organized. He will assist our program in many ways. I love his attention to detail and his communication skills. His energy is contagious, and I love that.”
Prior to South Alabama, Tommy served as an assistant coach at Centre College, in Danville, Kentucky for the 2018-2019 season and helped lead the team to a 23-5 record and the SAAC regular season conference championship. During his time, Tommy worked with all facets of the Centre basketball program, including recruiting, scouting opponents and reports, video operations, and primarily working with the guards development, including first team All-Conference guard Perry Ayers. He worked under head coach Greg Mason who became the program’s the all-time winningest coach that season while capturing the league’s Coach of the Year award.
From 2012-2018, Tommy coached at his alma mater, Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Mich., where he served as an assistant coach. During those seven years, Godwin Heights compiled a remarkable overall record of 158-12, including seven conference, five district and four regional championships and a Michigan Class B State Championship in 2015. Each season, Godwin ranked either AP No. 1 or 2 team in the state. In addition, the school tied a record for winning 25 consecutive games in the 2013-14 season. During his tenure, Tommy coached four AP All-State players, 20 All-Conference selections, and two Grand Rapids area Players of the Year while sending an average of two student-athletes each year to compete collegiately.
Tommy also spent the 2015 season as an assistant coach at Grand Rapids Community College where he helped lead the team to the conference tournament championship game after defeating the No. 1-seed in the semifinals. There, he primarily worked with the guards and produced a first team All-Conference player in Demarcus Stucky. His duties included recruiting, player development, scouting opponents, and team travel.
Tommy also coach spent seven years coaching AAU basketball in Michigan, where he helped coach and produce many college level student athletes.
He worked as a graduate assistant with the men’s basketball team at Western Michigan under head coach Steve Hawkins from 2007-2010. In that time, the Broncos won two MAC West Division Championships and produced MAC Player of the Decade in David Kool. His primary duties with the Broncos included day-to-day operations, assisting with on court workouts, team practices, scouting reports and video.
Tommy has coached at camps for John Calipari at Kentucky as well as John Thompson III at Georgetown.
During his playing days, Tommy was a three-year varsity player at Godwin Heights HS then attended Western Michigan where he graduated with a degree in public relations in 2008 and in 2010, he earned his masters degree in physical education/sports studies.
