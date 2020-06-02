Emmanuel Tommy joins Cowboy Basketball as Director or Operations

From 2012-2018, Tommy coached at his alma mater, Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Mich., where he served as an assistant coach. During those seven years, Godwin Heights compiled a remarkable overall record of 158-12, including seven conference, five district and four regional championships and a Michigan Class B State Championship in 2015. Each season, Godwin ranked either AP No. 1 or 2 team in the state. In addition, the school tied a record for winning 25 consecutive games in the 2013-14 season. During his tenure, Tommy coached four AP All-State players, 20 All-Conference selections, and two Grand Rapids area Players of the Year while sending an average of two student-athletes each year to compete collegiately.