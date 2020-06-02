Calcasieu Public Library offering virtual summer programs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking for fun activities for kids this summer then the Calcasieu Parish Public Library has you covered.
Each summer the library hosts a reading program that incorporates special guests, crafts, reading, and other fun activities.
Cristy Comeaux says the reading program is still being offered but that they’ll be doing things a little differently this year, “We are still having our summer reading program. Of course with the COVID-19 situation, it’s a little different this year. Everything is going to be virtual. You can actually sign up for the summer reading program on our webpage. The theme of our summer reading program is “Imagine your story” Where families and children can imagine themselves in different places.”
“One of our big draws is our craft program,” says Comeaux. “We’ve kind of come up with this grab and go crafts. They can come and grab a bag with all the necessary supplies and pick them up, one for each child. This week we’re having a superhero mask. The kits will contain two masks, string that they can tie the mask on.”
In addition to crafts the program also has virtual storytime for kids, “And the great thing about it is we have our storytime on Monday’s and Wednesday’s on our Facebook page, 10 AM! The crafts actually coincide with that particular storytime and each week the craft will change.”
Comeaux says the library staff misses their community and wants to help out in whatever way they can.
The Calcasieu Parish Public Library hopes to open soon. But for the time being, you can find their rules for Curbside Service HERE.
