Authorities respond to Moss Bluff accidental death

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has died after being found unresponsive in his Moss Bluff home yesterday, June 1, 2020, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to the resident around noon where they found Keith D. Lemoine, 41, Moss Bluff, unconscious and not breathing.
Lemoine was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
From their investigation of the scene, authorities believe that Lemoine was working on an electrical device in his garage when he was electrocuted. Detectives say foul play is not suspected and that the death appears to be accidental.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.