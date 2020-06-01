USS Orleck move to Jacksonville delayed due to Coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s no secret that the Coronavirus has led to massive layoffs and multiple bankruptcies, with no clear direction for the future.
It’s spared no exception for the USS Orleck which was set to begin its move to Jacksonville, Florida, this Spring.
“The tow to Jacksonville will have to be a window of opportunity with hurricane season and so forth..it’s just a lot,” said Executive Director Ron Williams.
The historic 75-year old ex-US Navy Destroyer has called the Lake Area home for the last 10 years.
“We had to put everything on hold at the last minute due to the lockdown..the tug was basically on its way to take us and we just had to put a halt to it," Williams said.
“It was hard to believe that a virus could stop the movement of a ship..and that the shipyard might shut down," said Ship Superintendent Stephen Miller.
The ship was scheduled to begin its move to Jacksonville on March 23rd. Miller says they’ve been using the extra time to make some added improvements to the ship.
“But also, I knew we really weren’t ready to move the ship and so it was sort of a relief too that we had more time to get the ship ready," Miller said. "There was also a lot of uncertainty on how we were going to do that with a lot of stuff closed down.”
Leadership of both the USS ORLECK Naval Museum (USSONM) and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association (JHNSA) agreed that it would be prudent to temporarily suspend the relocation effort due to the cumulative impact on the individuals and organizations involved in the movement and repair of the ship. Mean-while, volunteers and supporters from both organizations continue preparations for tow.
JHNSA’s March 13, 2020, press release stated “JHNSA remains committed to preserving the historic warship and creating the Jacksonville Naval Museum (JNM). All other preparations to ready the ship for towing, along with administrative and operational museum planning, and financial capital and donation fundraising will continue….”.
JHNSA expects to proceed with movement as soon as it is practical.
In the meantime, the Orleck will undergo an inspection, repairs, application of preservation products, and then embark on a seven to eight-day tow from Port Arthur TX to downtown Jacksonville where it will be moored at “Pier 1” on the St John River in the old Shipyards area of the Sports and Entertainment District.
The Orleck Museum closed to visitors on March 2, due to the pandemic.
The total projected cost is estimated at $2.8 million according to the president of JHNSA, CAPT Daniel K. Bean, USN (Ret.).
Although there’s no clear plan for when the move will take place, Williams said they’re hopeful that it will happen before the end of the year. In the meantime, he says they are seeking help from the community to try to make the move a little easier. Right now, they’re looking for materials such as steel to help with the dry-dock process.
Ron: “We need to get onto our new life...so to speak and get back into the museum business, sharing experiences...telling stories...get field trips happening again...we’ve got to get back into that groove.”
The Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association has a tentative open date scheduled for the Fall of 2020.
ORLECK Museum memberships remain valid during the transition and will be transferred to JNM when the ship reopens at its new home at a commensurate level for the duration of the existing membership.
