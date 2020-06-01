SWLA Arrest Report - May 31, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 31, 2020.
Abram Isaiah Landry, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; illegal use of weapons (2 charges); aggravated property damage; aggravated assault with a firearm; battery; drive-by shooting.
Travis James Garner, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
James C. Westlake, 39, Vinton: Resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace; refusal to I.D.
Anna Alicia Marie, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); domestic abuse; refusal to I.D.
Taresa Patrice Terry, 35, Hammond: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; obstruction of justice.
Christian Fernando Franco, 23, Sulphur: Second-degree battery.
Craig Allen Thibodeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
