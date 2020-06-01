New COVID-19 testing sites for SWLA parishes announced

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beginning Monday, June 1, there are now more COVID-19 testing sites for residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.
Test sites are open 8 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- ALLEN PARISH WEEK 1 - WEEK 2
Monday , June 1: Oakdale Police Station, 118 N. 10th St.
Tuesday , June 2: Elizabeth Community Center, 210 E. Main St.
Wednesday, June 3: Kinder Fire Station, 808 2nd Ave.
Monday, June 8: Coushatta Department of Health, 2003 C.C. Bel Road, Elton
Tuesday, June 9: Reeves Fire Station, 313 Ford St.
- BEAUREGARD PARISH WEEK 1 - WEEK 2
Thursday, June 4: South Beauregard Upper Elementary School, 12378 LA 171
Friday, June 5: South Beauregard Upper Elementary School, 12378 LA 171
Wednesday, June 10: DeRidder Beaucare, 628 High School Road
Thursday, June 11: DeRidder Beaucare, 628 High School Road
Friday, June 12: DeRidder Beaucare, 628 High School Road
- CALCASIEU PARISH WEEK 1 - WEEK 2
Monday, June 1: Westlake City Hall, 1001 Mulberry St.
Thursday, June 4: Vinton Police Department, 1201 Horridge St.
Friday, June 5: Vinton Police Department, 1201 Horridge St.
Monday, June 8: West Cal Arena Event Center, 401 Arena Road, Sulphur
Wednesday, June 10: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
Thursday, June 11: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
Friday, June 12: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
- CAMERON PARISH WEEK 1 - WEEK 2
Tuesday, June 2: Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St.
Tuesday, June 2: Grand Lake Fireman Center, 965 LA 384
Wednesday , June 3: Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St.
Monday, June 8: Cameron Community Center, 122 Recreation Center Lane
Tuesday, June 9: Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St.
Tuesday, June 9: Cameron Community Center, 122 Recreation Center Lane
- JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH WEEK 1 - WEEK 2
Wednesday , June 3: Lake Arthur Community Center, 701 8th St.
Thursday, June 4: Jennings Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker St.
Friday, June 5: Jennings Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker St.
Wednesday , June 10: Jennings Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker St.
Thursday, June 11: Jennings Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker St.
Friday, June 12: Jennings Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker St.
Test site details
- The sites, which will be staffed by members of the Louisiana National Guard, are open for a period of five days per week. The schedule starting June 1 will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
- Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 18 years of age and older with valid Louisiana identification.
- Each testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Once received, the Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to communicate their results and share any necessary information.
- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
