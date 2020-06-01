Gov. Edwards: La. will move to Phase 2 of reopening June 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, June 1 that Louisiana will move into Phase 2 of the White House’s reopening guidelines Friday, June 5. The governor’s executive order for Phase 1 reopening is set to expire the same day.
Under Phase 2, bars and breweries without an LDH food permit are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. Spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys, arcades, trampoline parks, and event centers are also able to reopen in Phase 2. Restaurants, stores, and other businesses that have been operating at 25% capacity will be able to operate at 50% capacity in Phase 2.
Summer camps were allowed to open with restrictions in Phase One, and additional guidance will be issued. Sleep-away camps are not allowed in Phase Two.
Edwards says Phase Two in Louisiana will last at least 21 days. The executive order allowing the state to enter Phase Two will strongly encourage individuals to wear masks when in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the state strongly recommends that businesses consider offering temperature checks before a person can enter and posting the symptoms of COVID-19 outside with a request that symptomatic individuals not enter.
“The people of Louisiana have done an incredible job flattening the curve here, and I’m thankful for their compliance and hard work. Likewise, the state has matched their efforts by ramping up both testing and contact tracing. All of this has allowed us to get to a place where we can move into Phase 2 on Friday,” Gov. Edwards said. “However, as more people are out and about and occupancy increases and even more businesses operate, members of the public should be cautious as they enter businesses and leave any place that is not taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, especially if employees interacting with the public are not wearing masks and customers are not being encouraged to do so as well. We know most business owners want to go above and beyond to make their patrons feel safe. I hope the people of Louisiana will support these businesses that are doing the right thing to protect their customers and employees.”
“In addition, people who are at high risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, including those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions, should still Stay at Home unless they are completing essential tasks, such as doctor visits or going to purchase medications, food or other necessary items. Everyone should consider their own risk and the risk of those in their households as they plan their public outings. There are still thousands of active COVID-19 cases in Louisiana and public health experts have increased warnings about asymptomatic people being able to spread the illness unknowingly,” Edwards said.
Here’s What Can Operate at 50% Capacity (parties must still maintain at least 6 feet of distance):
- Churches
- Solo and non-contact sports
- Playgrounds, outdoor play centers (children must be accompanied by an adult)
- Barbershops, beauty shops, and nail salons
- Museums, zoos, and aquariums (no tactile exhibits)
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Shopping Malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance)
- Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafés
- Bars and breweries with LDH food permits
- Movie theaters
- Casinos and video poker parlors
- Racetracks (not open to spectators)
- Day spas, tattoo shops (under strict guidance from LDH), massage shops, and estheticians (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)
- Swimming pools (controlled recreational swimming)
- Pool halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks (children must be accompanied by an adult)
- Event centers and wedding venues
Here’s What Can Operate at 25% Capacity (parties must still maintain at least 6 feet of distance):
- Bars and breweries without an LDH food permit
Here’s What Can Operate Under Plans Approved by the State Fire Marshal:
- Arcades
- Trampoline parks
Here’s What Will Remain CLOSED During Phase Two:
- carnivals
- amusement parks
- water parks
- fairs
- contact sports
- children’s indoor play centers
- theme parks
- concert and music halls
- other similar businesses
Live entertainment is not permitted inside any building or indoor function
For specific guidelines about reopening from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) click here.
Edwards encourages businesses that can allow employees to work remotely to consider doing so, especially if an employee is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 or shares a household with a high risk person.
For more guidance from the governor’s office on Phase Two reopening click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.