First Alert: Tropical Depression Three forms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche. At this time it poses no threat to SWLA, but we will have to watch to see what happens with it by this weekend into early next week.
First scenario is that it meanders around the Bay of Campeche and eventually moves inland over southern Mexico then dissipates. This is the best scenario and one supported by two of the major computer models we use.
Second scenario is that it does not move inland and eventually moves north over the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Some models do show this playing out, and this could mean portions of the US could see impacts.
A third scenario is a blend of the previous two above, and might be the one that is more likely to play out. It shows the storm dissipating over Mexico, but a piece of energy moving north over the Gulf. This piece could develop into a separate tropical system and could threaten areas of the Gulf coast by late this weekend into next week.
This system will remain over the Bay of Campeche through the rest of the week, and that is regardless of whether or not it becomes a named system. What happens to it by this weekend is seriously in doubt with models spread from it moving north toward the central Gulf coast to it remaining near Mexico.
The reason for the large difference is due to the potential for an upper level high pressure system to develop over the central United States. If that occurs the storm will have a difficult time moving north and may remain near Mexico. And unfortunately we will have to wait and see how things progress over the next 3 to 5 days.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until the larger weather picture becomes clearer. We are monitoring the situation closely and if we see anything that looks like a true threat to SWLA we will let you know. For now just continue to check back with us for updates and don’t focus on the worst-case scenarios that some are posting on social media.
At this time I see NO reason to panic here in SWLA, but this is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. Also you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
