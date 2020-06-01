FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with some clouds, higher rain chances ahead

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with some clouds, higher rain chances ahead
A nice afternoon to maybe ride the bike as we don't see a lot of sunshine (Source: KPLC)
By Jacob Durham | June 1, 2020 at 3:02 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 3:02 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A mild start to our morning with a good deal of cloud cover as well. Temperatures are currently in the upper 60′s to near 70 and will drop a degree or so before we reach sunrise.

Not much sun for our Monday, but still a warm afternoon
Not much sun for our Monday, but still a warm afternoon (Source: KPLC)

As we head through the morning and into the afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible for far south eastern zones towards the Texas border as we are tracking moisture working its way in from the Gulf. The good news is that we aren’t expecting a lot of rain throughout the day and the majority of us won’t see any rain as we are still dealing with an easterly breeze at the surface. Temperatures will still be warm as we head into the afternoon despite the fact we won’t see much sun as highs climb into the middle and upper 80′s. Temperatures during the afternoon will be very consistent this week as we are going to see the temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s just about every seeing day. The bad news is the chances of rain will be increasing as we move into the middle and ending parts of the week. As we head into Tuesday though we still see a mostly dry pattern with just a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will be warm, but right around average as we are in the lower 70′s.

A nice afternoon to maybe ride the bike as we don't see a lot of sunshine
A nice afternoon to maybe ride the bike as we don't see a lot of sunshine (Source: KPLC)

If you have any outdoor plans you have like mowing the grass or some yard work, the better time to do so will be earlier in the week because rain and storm chances will be on the increase into Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 80′s to near 90 as we move from Wednesday through the weekend. We do see the moisture increasing as we head into Wednesday as an upper level disturbance moves through sparking some showers and storms. We see the summer time pattern continuing into Thursday and Friday with our typical afternoon storms.

We could see another inch or so of rain ahead with several rounds of rain
We could see another inch or so of rain ahead with several rounds of rain (Source: KPLC)

Heading into next weekend we do see model guidance suggesting some deep tropical moisture working it’s way towards the Gulf Coast. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where the moisture will set up and if the system itself will develop, but it’s something to watch as we get closer. For now enjoy the warmer and drier weather while it last.

We see several chances of rain moving forward
We see several chances of rain moving forward (Source: KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.