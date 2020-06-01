FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with some clouds, higher rain chances ahead

As we head through the morning and into the afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible for far south eastern zones towards the Texas border as we are tracking moisture working its way in from the Gulf. The good news is that we aren’t expecting a lot of rain throughout the day and the majority of us won’t see any rain as we are still dealing with an easterly breeze at the surface. Temperatures will still be warm as we head into the afternoon despite the fact we won’t see much sun as highs climb into the middle and upper 80′s. Temperatures during the afternoon will be very consistent this week as we are going to see the temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s just about every seeing day. The bad news is the chances of rain will be increasing as we move into the middle and ending parts of the week. As we head into Tuesday though we still see a mostly dry pattern with just a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will be warm, but right around average as we are in the lower 70′s.