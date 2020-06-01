FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with some clouds, higher rain chances ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A mild start to our morning with a good deal of cloud cover as well. Temperatures are currently in the upper 60′s to near 70 and will drop a degree or so before we reach sunrise.
As we head through the morning and into the afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few light showers possible for far south eastern zones towards the Texas border as we are tracking moisture working its way in from the Gulf. The good news is that we aren’t expecting a lot of rain throughout the day and the majority of us won’t see any rain as we are still dealing with an easterly breeze at the surface. Temperatures will still be warm as we head into the afternoon despite the fact we won’t see much sun as highs climb into the middle and upper 80′s. Temperatures during the afternoon will be very consistent this week as we are going to see the temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s just about every seeing day. The bad news is the chances of rain will be increasing as we move into the middle and ending parts of the week. As we head into Tuesday though we still see a mostly dry pattern with just a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will be warm, but right around average as we are in the lower 70′s.
If you have any outdoor plans you have like mowing the grass or some yard work, the better time to do so will be earlier in the week because rain and storm chances will be on the increase into Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 80′s to near 90 as we move from Wednesday through the weekend. We do see the moisture increasing as we head into Wednesday as an upper level disturbance moves through sparking some showers and storms. We see the summer time pattern continuing into Thursday and Friday with our typical afternoon storms.
Heading into next weekend we do see model guidance suggesting some deep tropical moisture working it’s way towards the Gulf Coast. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where the moisture will set up and if the system itself will develop, but it’s something to watch as we get closer. For now enjoy the warmer and drier weather while it last.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
