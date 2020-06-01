First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather this week; also watching the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we saw a mixture of sun and clouds with just a few showers Monday. It will remain warm overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.
Rain chances will gradually increase with mostly afternoon showers and storms possible each day, this is typical for this time of year. Temperatures will also be near normal with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will be high too, so it will feel even warmer with heat indices reaching the low to mid 90s each afternoon especially in areas that do not see rain.
The forecast for the weekend and early next week is very uncertain and that is due to the possibility of a tropical system being near our area. Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche. At this time it poses no threat to SWLA, but we will have to watch to see what happens with it by this weekend into early next week.
First scenario is that it meanders around the Bay of Campeche and eventually moves inland over southern Mexico then dissipates. This is the best scenario and one supported by two of the major computer models we use.
Second scenario is that it does not move inland and eventually moves north over the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Some models do show this playing out, and this could mean portions of the US could see impacts.
A third scenario is a blend of the previous two above, and might be the one that is more likely to play out. It shows the storm dissipating over Mexico, but a piece of energy moving north over the Gulf. This piece sould develop into a seperate tropical system and could threaten areas of the Gulf coast by late this weekend into next week.
At this point there is no need to panic, but continue to monitor our forecast for updates. You should make sure you have a plan in place should this or any future storm threatens our area. Count on us here at KPLC to keep you posted.
The reason for the large difference is due to the potential for an upper level high pressure system to develop over the central United States. If that occurs the storm will have a difficult time moving north and may remain near Mexico. And unfortunately we will have to wait and see how things progress over the next 3 to 5 days.
Remember it is pointless to look at individual computer model tracks as these will continue to flip-flop all over the place until the larger weather picture becomes clearer. We are monitoring the situation closely and if we see anything that looks like a true threat to SWLA we will let you know. For now just continue to check back with us for updates and don’t focus on the worst-case scenarios that some are posting on social media.
At this time I see NO reason to panic here in SWLA, but this is a great reminder that we are now in hurricane season and you should have a plan in place. Also you can now pick up our hurricane tracking charts at all area Popeyes restaurants.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.