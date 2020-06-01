Clemons endorses Dwight in DA’s race

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Stephen Dwight has received the endorsement of local attorney Todd Clemons in this fall’s Calcasieu District Attorney race.
Dwight, currently a state representative, announced his candidacy last month.
Qualifying for D.A. is July 15-17 and it’s on the ballot Nov. 3, along with the presidential race.
Former Calcasieu District Attorney Rick Bryant has also formally announced that he is running. Clemons had also been mentioned as a candidate.
“As many of you know, I have been strongly considering a run for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney," Clemons said in a statement. "However, I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Stephen Dwight. In that conversation, we discussed how the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office will look and operate under his leadership. I left that meeting convinced that Stephen will be just what Calcasieu Parish needs at this time.
"I’ve made the very difficult decision not to seek the office. I am proud to give Stephen Dwight my full and unwavering endorsement and support as our next District Attorney!”
