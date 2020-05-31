Saints season ticket holder deadline to pay final invoice Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Friday was the deadline for Saints season ticket holders to pay their final invoice for the 2020 season. There’s still no official word on if, or how many, fans will be allowed in stadiums should football resume this fall.
The Saints do have a refund/credit policy. If season ticket holders can’t make their final payment due to difficulties with the Covid 19 pandemic, they’re encouraged to contact their ticket represenative who will work with them.
The Saints are scheduled to open their 2020 regular season at home against Tampa Bay.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.