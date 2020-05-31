Peaceful protest planned in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A peaceful protest is planned in Lake Charles today, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
It will be starting on the corner of Broad St. and Enterprise Blvd. at 3 p.m.
The protest is being organized by the Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana who says the event is, “About bringing a voice to the unheard and standing united against injustice.”
Organizers stress that this will be a peaceful protest and that the use of weapons is strictly prohibited.

