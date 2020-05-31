FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend, but an unsettled week is ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a nice weekend full of sunshine and clouds from time to time, but the majority of us have remained dry from any showers or storms. Temperatures have been warm as well as we have climbed into the middle and upper 80′s both days.
To round out the weekend we can expect to see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon with the temperatures staying fairly steady in the lower and middle 80′s. After sunset we see temperatures slowly falling back into the middle and upper 70′s like the past couple of evenings. Overall the shower and storm chance remains low for areas north of I-10 with an isolated storm possible for areas south, mainly along the coast line. Lows will start out very similar to what we have seen the last couple of mornings for Monday as we will be in the upper 60′s. For our Monday we can expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as we will continue to deal with moisture throughout the area, the good news is that we do look to remain dry as we head into the afternoon with temperatures back into the middle and upper 80′s.
As we move through the rest of the week we will see moisture levels continuing to creep back into the picture especially as we head into Wednesday as our winds begin to shift to a more southerly direction. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise as we head into Wednesday afternoon as we watch an upper level disturbance beginning to move through the region. Highs through the middle and ending of the week will stay very consistent in the middle and upper 80′s with lows starting each morning in the lower to middle 70′s. As we approach the end of the week and into next weekend, deeper tropical moisture looks to move in along the Gulf coast.
As of now there is still uncertainty as to where the moisture will set up but model guidance continues to show some widespread rain moving into portions of Southwest Louisiana. There is still plenty of time to watch as we move throughout the week, but stay tuned to the KPLC 7Stormteam as we bring you the latest forecast.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
