FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend, but an unsettled week is ahead

To round out the weekend we can expect to see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon with the temperatures staying fairly steady in the lower and middle 80′s. After sunset we see temperatures slowly falling back into the middle and upper 70′s like the past couple of evenings. Overall the shower and storm chance remains low for areas north of I-10 with an isolated storm possible for areas south, mainly along the coast line. Lows will start out very similar to what we have seen the last couple of mornings for Monday as we will be in the upper 60′s. For our Monday we can expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as we will continue to deal with moisture throughout the area, the good news is that we do look to remain dry as we head into the afternoon with temperatures back into the middle and upper 80′s.