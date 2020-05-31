Authorities searching for suspects who damaged DeRidder Animal Control facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Animal Control facility was broken into overnight by two or more people who caused a considerable amount of damage, according to the DeRidder Police Department.
Police believe the break-in occurred either the night of May 30, 2020, or early this morning.
The department says five dogs that were housed were released, the main office and shop were ransacked, and stored dog food was contaminated with some kind of fuel. They say the shelves that stored food for the elderly were also destroyed and that this food was contaminated as well.
According to police, the five dogs that were released were located and returned to kennels unharmed.
Securities cameras, as well as the computer for the cameras, were taken along with a gas-powered trimmer.
The DeRidder Police Department is offering a reward for information on the suspects or this crime.
Citizens can contact the department at 337-462-9811.
